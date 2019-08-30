China to send largest delegation to 7th Military World Games

A record 553 athletes selected from the Chinese military will compete in the 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games, said the military authority in Beijing on Thursday.

The Chinese delegation, also the largest sports group in the Games, will participate in all the events except golf.

The delegation vows to obey the competition rules, respect the competitors and referees, and develop friendships among competitors.

The torch relay of the Military World Games starts in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province on August 1, 2019. /VCG Photo

Deputy Chief of the delegation Xu Yongpeng said, "There are many factors behind a gold medal, the endeavor of athletes, the hard work of coaches, as well as people who work in logistics and service. Our common goal is to achieve a great result, build a good image and promote friendship."

Table tennis will be included in the Military World Games for the first time this year. Captain Wang Tao said. "We are in the final stage for preparation. Every day counts since we want to deliver a good performance. I have grave pressure because we want to win all gold medals with our style. We will not make our people disappointed."

Around 10,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the 7th Military World Games to be held in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, between October 18 and 27.