PLA garrison in Hong Kong holds national flag-raising ceremonies

Xinhuanet
2019-08-30 14:20:54

HONG KONG, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) held national flag-raising ceremonies at its barracks Friday morning.

The flags were raised at around 7 a.m. simultaneously at the barracks of the garrison, which completed its 22nd rotation Thursday.

"The national flag is a national symbol. Safeguarding the national flag is safeguarding the country and the people," said Chen Yiyue, political instructor of a company of the garrison. "We will resolutely fulfill the sacred duties entrusted by the Party and the people."

