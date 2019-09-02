UNIFIL official speaks highly of contributions of Chinese peacekeepers

By Peng Xi and Liu Xiongma

BEIRUT, Sep. 2, (ChinaMil) -- On August 29, Brigadier General Reedrick Boucher, chief of staff of the United Nations interim force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and his delegation visited the camp of the 18th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer company to Lebanon. Brig. Gen. Boucher highly affirmed the key role of the Chinese construction engineer company in UNIFIL as well as their excellent performance in each task. “The Chinese peacekeepers have made great contributions to the maintenance of world peace,” he said.

After arriving at the camp, Brig. Gen. Redrick Boucher observed subject training conducted by the Chinese such as grappling wrestling, machinery and equipment operation, etc., and learned about the basic situation and accomplishments of the construction engineer company since its deployment. He repeatedly praised: "the Chinese peacekeeping troops play an important role in performing the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and providing assistance to the local people, and also make significant contributions to the peacekeeping cause.”

According to report, the Chinese engineering company has completed the repair of the technical fence of UNIFIL and the defense construction project of Nepalese battalion successively since its deployment. It has also organized medical personnel to visit remote villages for itinerant health care and assisted in the construction of local schools, which was highly hailed by the UNIFIL command, the friendly peacekeeping forces and the local people.