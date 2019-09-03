Chinese, DPRK FMs meet on bilateral ties, situation in Korean Peninsula

PYONGYANG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed bilateral ties and the situation in the Korean Peninsula with his counterpart of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Ri Yong Ho, here on Monday.

Wang said this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the DPRK in June was a big success and a milestone, which has strongly promoted China-DPRK traditional friendship and strategic mutual trust and pushed forward the ties between the two parties as well as the two countries into a new historical era, Wang said.

China stands ready to make joint efforts with the DPRK to fully implement the important consensus between Xi and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un at an early date, turn the will of the two leaders into concerted deeds, and push the bilateral ties toward greater development, he said.

"We believe that with joint efforts of both sides, China-DPRK relations, which stands at a new starting point, will surely show a stronger vitality and usher in a better future," Wang said at the meeting.

For his part, Ri said it is the DPRK's unwavering position to continue to promote the friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and China.

While congratulating the People's Republic of China on the eve of the 70th anniversary of its founding, Ri wished that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi at the core, could score greater achievements on the new Long March toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang also briefed on the situation in Hong Kong and the stance and measures by the Chinese government.

In response, Ri said that Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong and external forces should not interfere in China's internal affair.

The Workers' Party of Korea and the DPRK government firmly supports China's efforts to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle and safeguard its territorial integrity, said Ri.

During the meeting, the two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in the Korean Peninsula and agreed to maintain close coordination to help defend regional peace and stability.