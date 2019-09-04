Fleet of seven J-20 jets unveiled in Chinese airforce video

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese airforce released an inspirational video clip Tuesday, in which a fleet of seven J-20 stealth fighter jets was first seen.

The video has demonstrated Chinese airforce pilots in a new era bear their original aspiration and mission firmly in mind, Chinese airforce sources said.

In the video clip, veterans over 85 years old as well as young people were invited to visit airforce fighters to feel new achievements of building China's strength and revitalizing the army.

"Me and My Motherland," a popular song in China, was played by Konghou, an ancient plucked stringed instrument, resounding throughout the blue sky during the video that is over four minutes long.

The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium- and long-range fighter aircraft, and it was commissioned into air force combat service in 2018.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force.