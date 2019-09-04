Chinese peacekeepers to Darfur complete UNAMID super camp upgrading project

(File Photo)

Photo by Xiong Jialei and Yang Bangzhao

DARFUR, Sudan, Sept. 4 (ChinaMil) -- The 15th Chinese peacekeeping engineer company to Darfur, Sudan successfully completed the task of upgrading the defense facilities at the Al Fashir super camp of the African Union/United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on Monday, local time, which will effectively improve the patrol and guard environment and enhance the defense capability of the camp.

Considering the special security situation in local area, as well as the existing poor bunkers around the camp that have been severely damaged by high temperature exposure and rain water erosion, the UNAMID decided to upgrade the defense facilities around the Al Fashir super camp in order to effectively deal with the potential security risks.

On receiving the task, the Chinese peacekeeping engineer company simultaneously carried out several tasks at newly selected sites. After 40 days of efforts, all the 96 firepower bunkers passed the quality evaluation of the UNAMID engineering department. Besides the UNAMID-assigned tasks, the company also additionally leveled approximately 3,000-meters’ patrol road.

"With the same professionalism, efficiency and high-quality construction security concept as always, the Chinese engineer company has built a solid and beautiful security barrier for the Al Fashir super camp." engineering chief of UNAMID said.