Argentine President meets with Chinese Defense Minister

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with Argentina's Defense Minister Oscar Aguad on the morning of September 4, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Fan Xianhai)

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 5 (ChinaMil) -- Argentine President Mauricio Macri met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Buenos Aireson Wednesday afternoon, local time.

General Wei first extended cordial greetings and good wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Argentine President Mauricio. President Mauricio expressed thanks and asked Wei to convey his sincere greetings and lofty respect to President Xi.

President Mauricio said that China is an important partner of Argentina, and Argentina appreciates China’s long-term support and assistance. The Argentine side is committed to strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and is willing to further deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields as well as promoting the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

General Wei said that China and Argentina are good friends and partners. Led by the two heads of state, China and Argentina have maintained high political trust and close economic and trade cooperation. They have supported each other on matters concerning core interests and had good communication and coordination in international and regional affairs. The two militaries also have maintained good relationship and achieved fruitful cooperation. China is willing to work with the Argentine side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and raise the bilateral military ties to a higher level.