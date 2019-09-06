Yangtze River light show to precede Military World Games

WUHAN, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Military World Games-themed light show will be staged along the Yangtze River in Wuhan ahead of the city's hosting of the 7th Military World Games, organizers revealed here on Thursday.

The display will feature a screen composed of millions of small LED lights installed on the bridges and buildings along the riverbank, making it the largest of its kind among all the cities along the Yangtze River.

"It will be like drawing pictures on the canvas of the city landscape," said Wu Zhanlai, vice general manager of Wuhan Tourism Development & Investment Group.

"It has taken the city years to turn such a large screen into reality. All work will be completed by October, before the Military World Games opens. We believe the show will add color to the Games," Wu added.

The 2019 Military World Games will be held in Wuhan from October 18 to 27.