Xi vows to expand opening-up in a meeting with Merkel

China will fulfil its commitment to expand opening-up, Chinese President Xi Jinping said when meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing on Friday.





The Chinese market will get bigger and bigger as it grows, said Xi, noting that opening-up means expanding from the manufacturing industry to the financing and service industry.

It will bring more opportunities to Germany and the rest of the world, Xi added, underlining the bilateral cooperation in automobile industry as a good example of win-win strategy.

During the meeting, Xi called for enhancing cooperation in emerging fields such as automatic driving, new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, digitalization and 5G, hoping that Germany would join hands with China to explore the future market.

Facing the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, Xi highlighted the importance of China and Germany maintaining strategic communication and coordination, calling on the two countries, as both responsible major powers, to jointly tackle global challenges.

China and Germany share the same interests in safeguarding multilateralism and free trade, noted Xi. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in climate change and cooperation with Africa.

Noting that Merkel is scheduled to visit Wuhan, Xi said that China welcomes German enterprises to invest in the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Merkel echoed Xi's remarks. China has been Germany's largest trading partner for three consecutive years, said her, hailing the sound momentum in the bilateral relations since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972.

Germany is willing to enhance communication and coordination in international affairs, Merkel noted, adding that Germany is ready to play a constructive role in developing China-EU relations.

Merkel is paying a two-day official visit to China, from Friday to Saturday, at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.