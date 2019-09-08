China, Serbia eye to deepen military cooperation



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (R) meets with Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia (L) in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, September 6, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Li xiaowei)





BELGRADE, Sept. 7 (ChinaMil) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with visiting Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia in Belgrade, capital of Serbia on Friday afternoon.

General Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended cordial greetings and good wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Serbian President Vucic. President Vucic expressed thanks and asked Zhang to convey his sincere greetings and lofty respect to President Xi.

History has proven and will continue to prove that China is Serbia's most reliable friend, the Serbian government, people and armed forces follow the One-China policy and firmly support China's position and propositions on issues concerning China's core interests, President Vucici said in the meeting.

The Belt and Road Initiative put forward by President Xi has brought great opportunities for Serbia's national development, he said, hoping the two sides will continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields, including the military.

General Zhang said relations between China and Serbia have stood the test of history, and under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China-Serbian comprehensive strategic partnership has maintained a high level of development witnessed by increasingly deepened mutual political trust and fruitful cooperation.

The Chinese side is willing to work with the Serbian side to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, elevate the relations between the two militaries to higher level by deepening strategic mutual trust and enhancing exchange and cooperation, General Zhang said.

During his visit in Serbia, General Zhang Youxia held formal talks with Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin. They had candid, friendly and in-depth communication on issues of common concern.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on co-opening the traditional Chinese medicine center at the Serbian military medical college.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chenbo attended above meetings.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (4th R) holds talks with Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia (3rd L) in Belgrade, capital of Serbia, September 6, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Li xiaowei)