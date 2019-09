The first joint rehearsal for the upcoming 70th National Day celebrations ended early Sunday morning in Beijing. That's about three weeks ahead of the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1. The rehearsal was held from 11 p.m. Saturday to the wee hours on Sunday in Tian'anmen Square. About 90,000 people were involved including those providing support services. The drill included a dry run of the grand military parade and mass pageant.