China, Pakistan vow to deepen cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 8 (ChinaMil) -- Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

and they pledged to deepen cooperation in various fields between both countries.

Wang said China will firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty, dignity and territorial integrity and the government to achieve national stability, development and prosperity. China will also firmly supports Pakistan in playing a more constructive role in regional and international affairs.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is related to Pakistan's long-term development. China highly appreciates the unremitting efforts made by the Pakistani military in the development of the project, especially in terms of security, said Wang.

China welcomes and supports Pakistan's efforts to improve relations with Afghanistan and actively promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, he added.

For his part, Bajwa said Pakistan is committed to advancing the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China and will continue to support China on the issues concerning China's core interests.

Pakistan will strive to improve its relations with Afghanistan and work for peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said, adding he hopes China will continue to play an important role in this regard.

During his trip to Pakistan, Wang Yi also met separately with Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and attended the 3rd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

(This article originally appeared on Xinhuanet. It was edited by the China Military Online.)