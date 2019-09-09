Xi congratulates Kim on DPRK's founding anniversary

EIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message on Monday to Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on the country's 71st founding anniversary.

In his message, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended warm congratulations and sincere wishes on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, to Kim, who is chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, and through Kim to the WPK, the DPRK government and the DPRK people.

Since the founding of the DPRK 71 years ago, the DPRK people have achieved continuous advancement in the cause of socialist revolution and construction under the leadership of the WPK, Xi said.

The Chinese president said he believes that guided by the WPK led by Chairman Kim, the DPRK will definitely make new great achievements in its socialist cause.

Xi stressed that he is willing to join hands with Kim to inherit and carry on the China-DPRK traditional friendship, push for greater development of bilateral friendly and cooperative relations in the new era, and better serve the two countries and two peoples.

He also wished the DPRK prosperity, and its people happiness and good health.