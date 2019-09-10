Chinese peacekeepers in Mali rescue MINUSMA patients

Lt. Gen. Dennis Gyllensporre of Sweden - Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) reviews the Chinese peacekeeping force during the UN Peace Medal of Honor awarding ceremony held by MINUSMA on March 7, 2019. (Photo by Jia Chunming)

By Zhang Tieliang

GAO, Mali, Sept. 10 (ChinaMil) -- On the early hours of September 7, local time, a Ukrainian peacekeeper of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was airlifted overnight to a Chinese level II hospital in Mali due to acute appendicitis and was treated by the 7th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Mali.

Upon receiving the order at 1 a.m., the Chinese medical contingent immediately dispatched an air evacuation team to pick up the patient in Gao. The peacekeeping guard company personnel armed with weapons and night vision equipment escorted the medical team to the airport and helped transfer the patient to the MINUSMA level II hospital of China.

The patient was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and operated on immediately, who at present has been out of danger and receiving rehabilitation treatment in hospital.

The day before that, on the morning of September 6, local time, the Chinese medical contingent had already successfully treated a ground crew member of Russian helicopter contingent to Mali who suffered cardiac arrest with a sudden onset while at dinner. After more than 30 minutes of rescue, the patient finally regained spontaneous breathing. Then medical staff made careful biochemical examinations and the patient was diagnosed as diabetic hypertonic coma and treated accordingly.

The Chinese contingent timely reported the situation to the relevant departments of the MINUSMA, coordinated with the air traffic branch under the MINUSMA, and then transported the patient to the base hospital for further treatment.

"Xie xie ni men!(Thank you very much!)" said the commander of the Sector East of the MINUSMA excitedly in Chinese, when he learned that the patient has been successfully rescued.