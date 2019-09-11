Military World Games volunteers receive field training

WUHAN, China, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 7th CISM Military World Games Sports Village saw the arrival of the first batch of volunteers to start their field training on Tuesday.

Over 800 volunteers were trained in several practical skills, including first aid and fire control, military knowledge, etiquette and games-related English. They also have to pass an assessment, and receive professional and pre-job training before they are assigned to various posts during the Military World Games, according to organizers.

Volunteers for the Games, nicknamed "Smart Shuishan", are drawn from a 250,000-strong service community, including 50,000 games-time volunteers and 200,000 city volunteers.

The 7th Military World Games will be held in Wuhan from October 18 to 27. Event organizers say nearly 10,000 active duty personnel from more than 100 countries will compete in the Games.