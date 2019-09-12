Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to DRC awarded collective commendation

By Li Wei

BUKAVU, DRC, Sept. 12 (ChinaMil) -- On September 11, local time, Lieutenant General Elias Rodrigues Martins Filho, Force Commander of the Peacekeeping Force of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), awarded the 22nd Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a commendation. This is the highest collective honor that the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent has won since its deployment to the mission area last year, and also the first commendation award issued by the MONUSCO for the peacekeeping forces of the mission area this year.

Signed by the highest military commander in the mission area, the commendation is the highest award for the peacekeeping forces in the mission area issued by MONUSCO .

Lei Quan, commander of the 22nd Chinese medical contingent, said that this honor is a high recognition for their work in the past year, and also reflects the responsibility and undertaking of the peacekeeping forces. The detachment members will continue to work hard with good habits and excellent technology.

It is reported that since the deployment to the mission area in September last year, the 22nd Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to DRC has successfully finished tasks like medical support and humanitarian relief, and won wide acclaim from the MONUSCO headquarters and southern theater, the friendly forces, the Bukavu municipal government and the local people. Not long ago, all the officers and soldiers have been awarded the United Nations (UN) Peace Medals.