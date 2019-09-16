Period movie highlighting China's military rank system being filmed

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is filming a movie highlighting the initiation of military rank system after the People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, according to the film's production team in a recent briefing.

Revolving around the first ceremony commissioning military officers and awarding medals of honor in the history of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 1955, the movie narrates the PLA's glorious course with flashbacks featuring emotional stories of attendees at the ceremony, said the production team.

The movie is produced to pay tribute to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, the team added.