Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to DRC awarded commendations by MONUSCO commander

By Li Zhiqiang

BUKAVU, DRC, Sept. 16 (ChinaMil) -- On September 12, local time, China’s 22nd peacekeeping engineer contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was awarded both collective and individual commendations by Lieutenant General Elias Rodrigues Martins Filho, Force Commander of the Peacekeeping Force of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), in recognition of their outstanding contribution to peace and stability in the mission area over the past year.

Elias fully recognized the comprehensive work of the Chinese contingent since its deployment: "with superb professional standards and excellent working style, the Chinese engineering peacekeepers have completed various tasks assigned by the United Nations, and their work has been well received by MONUSCO officials at all levels and also by the local people."

The Chinese engineering contingent to DRC was deployed to the mission area last September, and they mainly undertake the tasks of repairing strategic passageways, building key bridges and peacekeeping camps’ infrastructure.

Over the past year, all peacekeepers have carried out 54 engineering survey projects and 47 engineering construction tasks at more than 20 locations in 10 directions, by overcoming difficulties such as hard natural conditions and difficult tasks, and they were highly praised by all sides for their practical actions.