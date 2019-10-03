China's display of its defense capabilities stirs emotions



Zhao Lei, China Daily reporter. [Photo/China Daily]

I had to calm down for a while after coming back from Tian'anmen Square where I witnessed a grand parade on Tuesday morning. I had to take some time to decide what I would put in this personal reflection and also alleviate my sleepiness.

The difficulty in my writing this log was not that I have nothing to say. On the contrary, I have many thoughts and feelings that I am so eager to share with you, my dear readers.

First of all, I hate to admit that I almost cried several times during the event.

Those who know me might guess that my emotions were stirred by the sight of valiant soldiers and advanced weapons, as they know that I am a reporter covering military affairs and defense technology and I have a deep affection for Chinese weapons.

Actually, the catalysts were the sight of the national flag being raised to the accompaniment of March of the Volunteers, the national anthem; the smiling faces of children who waved flowers in their hands as they proceeded westward in front of me; and tens of thousands of people singing Ode to the Motherland at Tian'anmen Square.

It is understandable that foreigners, especially those in the West, would find it hard to comprehend why patriotism is always popular in China－few of them have a native land that has suffered so much and for so long as my country has over an entire century. And few of them have witnessed and personally experienced the unprecedented rise of a continent-sized nation from ruins and rubble.

For a long time, I didn't understand why I had become a fan of powerful weapons when I was a little boy. And then I gradually realized that this fondness probably came out of a boy's unconscious desire for a strong homeland, which is capable of protecting him and his mom and dad no matter where they could be.

Therefore, I was touched seeing the children's cheerful faces and hearing my fellow compatriots' chorus of Ode to the Motherland. At the same time, I was really happy for the children and all Chinese since I know they can sleep soundly each and every night because there are always people safeguarding others in this country.

I always feel privileged to be able to make acquaintances with and report the stories of many decorated officers and soldiers as well as dedicated researchers, designers, engineers and technicians in the country's defense technology industry.

It is these people who work hard day and night and strive to overcome numerous hardships to create what you and I saw along Chang'an Avenue on the bright Tuesday morning. In my eyes, the weapons they produced represent not only China's military prowess but also a solid reassurance to the motherland's peace and prosperity.