PLA Rocket Force makes National Day parade debut as strategic force

A formation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force takes part in a military parade during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Some 350 soldiers in dark green uniforms of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force were reviewed in front of the Tian'anmen Rostrum Tuesday morning during a grand parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

It is the first time that the Rocket Force participates in a National Day military parade as a strategic force. It was established in December 2015 as part of the PLA's extensive military structural reform.

The predecessor of Rocket Force, the Second Artillery Force, was founded on July 1, 1966.