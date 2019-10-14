PLA air force eyes improving electronic warfare capabilities

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force has introduced a new combat exercise featuring the improvement of electronic warfare capabilities, a spokesperson said here Sunday.

Electronic warfare aircraft served as important parts of the support aircraft formation in a military parade on Oct. 1, marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, said Shen Jinke, a spokesperson for the PLA air force.

Shen added that the new exercise, together with four other air force exercise series, will comprehensively improve the combat capabilities of the PLA air force.