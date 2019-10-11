Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang wraps up visit to Timor-Leste

Staffs of Chinese-funded institutions hold the Chinese national flag in front of training ship Qi Jiguang. Photo by Li Mingyu.

By Li Mingyu and Lin Fei

DILI, Timor-Leste, Oct. 11 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) successfully wrapped up its friendly visit to Timor-Leste and left for Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

Timor-Leste side held a farewell ceremony at the Port of Dili at around 10 a.m. H.E. Xiao Jianguo, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste, staff members of the Chinese Embassy and overseas Chinese representatives gathered on the pier to send forth the ship.

During the four-day friendly visit, over 2,000 people including Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, delegation from Timor-Leste National Defense Research Institute, military attaché delegation from Portugal and other countries, employees from Chinese-funded institutions, overseas Chinese and local residents toured ship Qi Jiguang. Commander of Timor-Leste’s coastal guard boarded the ship and called on Rear Admiral Yu, commanding officer of the ocean-going training during the visit mission.

Rear Admiral Yu Wenbing and his entourage also made courtesy calls on Filomeno da Paixao, the Minister of Defense and acting Minister of Interior, and other senior military officals of Timor-Leste, and visited projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. Sailors and cadets has visited the Timor-Leste National Defense Institute and the University of Dili, and held exchange activities including friendly football and basketball matches.