Timor-Leste PM visits Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak visits the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) at the Port of Dili alongside his wife Isabel on the morning of Oct.8, 2019.

By Liang Hui

DILI, Timor-Leste, Oct. 10 (ChinaMil) -- Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak visited the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83) at the Port of Dili alongside his wife Isabel on Tuesday morning.

PM Ruak and his wife boarded the ship, reviewed the guard of honor and visited facilities such as the wheelhouse, simulated training room and nautical chart room. He said that China is Timor-Leste's old friend, as the Chinese people provided many inspirations and support during its pursuit of independence and development. The visit by the Qi Jiguang ship will further promote military cooperation and cultural exchanges between both countries, and it is hoped that it will visit Timor-Leste again in the future.

Rear Admiral Yu Wenbing, commanding officer of the ocean-going training and visit mission, welcomed the visit of the honorable couple and made a brief introduction of the crew and the ship.

H.E. Xiao Jianguo, Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste, who also accompanied the visit, said that the visit by Prime Minister Ruak and his wife reflects the importance that Timor-Leste attached to the friendly relations between both countries. He also hopes that the visit by the ship Qi Jiguang will further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between both countries and enhance the friendship between both peoples.

Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang arrived in Dili, capital of Timor-Leste, on October 6, after it wrapped up the friendly visit to Brunei. This is the first time that the vessel has visited Timor-Leste, after which it will visit Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and Fiji.