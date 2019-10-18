Chinese Defense Minister meets with Second Minister of Brunei's Ministry of Defense

BEIJING, Oct 17( ChinaMil) -- General Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister held talks in Beijing on Thursday morning with the visiting Major General (Retired) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Brunei Darussalam's Second Minister of Defense.

Gen. Wei Fenghe said that the traditional friendship between China and Brunei has withstood the test of time and grown even more vigorous. In November last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Brunei, and promoted China-Brunei relations to strategic partnership. China is willing to work with the Bruneian side to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, further deepen cooperation across the board, and continuously push forward the development of bilateral relations. In recent years, the two militaries have continuously promoted cooperation in such fields as mutual visits of warships, joint military training, and personnel training. It is hoped that the two sides will strengthen communication and exchanges, expand pragmatic cooperation, and close multilateral cooperation to make positive contributions to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister Halbi said that President Xi's successful visit to Brunei last year has injected new impetus into the development of friendly relations between the two countries. The Chinese side looks forward to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral pragmatic military exchanges and cooperation with the Bruneian side, in an effort to achieve more in the development of bilateral military relations.

Before the talks, Gen. Wei Fenghe held a welcome ceremony for Minister Halbi and accompanied him to review the guard of honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).