S. China province sets up emergency assistance fund for veterans

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province has set up a 1-billion-yuan (about 141 million U.S. dollars) emergency assistance fund to provide temporary support for veterans and special-care recipients facing hard living conditions, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The fund covers a wide range of beneficiaries with permanent residential registration in the province, including Red Army veterans, soldiers transferred to civilian work, ex-servicemen and dependents of martyrs, according to the Guangdong Department of Veterans Affairs.

Allocated by the provincial government and cities above the prefecture-level in Guangdong, the fund will be used to assist the recipients in dealing with critical illnesses, major incidents, family misfortunes and other special cases, said the department.