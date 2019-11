Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, makes an inspection in Yangpu District of Shanghai, east China, Nov. 2, 2019. Xi went on an inspection tour in China's economic hub Shanghai Saturday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

In the afternoon, Xi visited the Yangshupu water plant in Yangpu district and the Gubei Civic Center in Changning district, to learn about the planning and construction of urban public space as well as community governance and services.