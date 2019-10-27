Chinese peacekeepers complete special transport mission in Darfur, Sudan

KHARTOUM, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A unit of Chinese peacekeeping forces completed a special transport mission recently in Darfur, Sudan.

The 3rd China Medium Utility Helicopter Unit (CMUHU03) carried out a mission to transport the body of a major officer of friendly forces who died of an illness, from Zalingei to the United Nations super camp in El Fasher.

After being assigned to the transport mission by the United Nations, Chu Zhiqin, the commander of CMUHU03, commanded the crew members to board flights from El Fasher to Zalingei, 212 km away from El Fasher airport.

"'Fufilling the mission, safeguarding world peace' is not just a slogan. It needs the peacekeepers to pay efforts, or even to sacrifice their lives," said the crew members upon the completion of the mission.

"We are fighting alongside our comrades from different countries and with different tasks. We are always ready to heed the call and resolutely complete the task," said Lu Bo, deputy commander and pilot in command of CMUHU03.