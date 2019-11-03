Attempts to find fault with China will never succeed: senior Chinese official

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech during the opening ceremony of Beijing Forum 2019 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Some people's attempts to find fault with China's development path and policies will find little support from the international community and will never succeed, a senior Chinese official said Friday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Forum 2019, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), stressed in his keynote speech that China will continue to move along the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and make new contributions to the peace, stability, development and prosperity of the world.

The deepening changes in the world have brought more uncertainties and destabilizing factors, Yang said, noting that even though clashes between unilateralism and multilateral cooperation are on the rise, the trend toward a more balanced dispensation of power and a stronger international system is unstoppable, and the consensus on open and inclusive exchange and mutual learning between different civilizations remains strong.

"Protectionism and unilateralism cannot shake countries' commitment to openness, cooperation and multilateralism," Yang said.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, called on all countries to work together and do their part for the sake of future generations.

He said China would unswervingly pursue the path of peaceful development, promote common development, expand opening-up and cooperation, carry on its tradition of independence and pursue extensive consultation, joint contributions and shared benefits with other countries.