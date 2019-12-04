Chinese military to use more modular buildings and prefabricated structures

By Sun Xingwei and Li Haoran

BEIJING, December 4 (ChinaMil) -- China will use more modular buildings and prefabricated structures in the construction of its military facilities. Recently, the Logistic Support Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) made arrangements to advance this drive.

Currently, most military facilities in China are traditional reinforced concrete and masonry buildings that results in heavy resource consumption and environmental pollution. Moreover, in places with harsh natural condition, short construction period and insufficient raw material supply, the traditional construction way cannot meet the needs of current military operations.

The effort to promote R&D of prefabricated buildings for military facilities in China aims to achieve integrated design of such military buildings, both in whole and in interior details. It is said that the structural integrity and impact resistance will be the core indicators to evaluate the quality of prefabricated military buildings. In addition, such integrated technical features as protectiveness, camouflage and anti-shielding will be adopted to further improve the actual combat capabilities of new military facilities.

According to the arrangements of the CMC Logistic Support Department, the Chinese military will select some military facilities of various types for different scenarios as pilot projects for the drive to promote prefabricated buildings in the military, and then conduct synchronous research on the results of those pilot projects, so as to formulate the construction standards that meet the requirements of actual combat as soon as possible.