The Chinese Embassy in Thailand Organizes Diplomatic Corps and Military Corps to visit the terra-cotta warriors cultural relics exhibition

On December 6, the Chinese Embassy in Thailand and the Department of Fine Arts of Ministry of Culture of Thailand jointly organized diplomatic missions and military attaches from various countries to Thailand to visit the Qin Shi Huang terra-cotta warriors cultural relics exhibition, co-sponsored by China and Thailand, at the national museum of Thailand. Ambassador Lyu Jian and defense attache Wu Xiaoyi accompanied the envoys and military attaches from various countries to visit the exhibition.

“Qin shihuang -- the first emperor of China and the terra-cotta warriors” is the first exhibition of Chinese cultural relics held in Thailand. 133 cultural relics from 14 cultural institutions in Shan’xi province, including the Shan’xi provincial history museum were presented at the exhibition, attracting more than 200,000 visitors since its opening on September 15, a number far exceeding original expectations. The event was well received by diplomatic missions and military attaches from various countries to Thailand. Ambassadors from France, Poland, Portugal, Pakistan, Ukraine, Slovakia, Turkey, Egypt, Chile, Bhutan and other countries attended the event. During the event, the diplomatic corps and the military corps also visited the permanent exhibition of the national museum of Thailand.