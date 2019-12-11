Beijing offers favorable treatment for families of military personnel

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has issued more than 10 measures to address family considerations of military personnel since 2018.

A preferential mechanism for the education of children of military personnel has been set up, giving nearly 12,000 such children access to quality elementary and secondary schools, according to the Beijing Veterans Affairs Bureau.

The bureau has organized more than 10 job fairs in 2019 for those living with their military relatives, offering nearly 2,000 positions in more than 100 enterprises.

The bureau said that more preferential policies for military personnel will be rolled out in the future.