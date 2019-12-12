3rd National War Game Simulation Competition concludes

The picture shows a scene of the final of the 3rd National War Game Simulation Competition in 2019.

By Ma Jun

The final of the 3rd National War Game Simulation Competition in 2019, jointly organized by the Chinese Institute of Command and Control (CICC), Beijing Institute of Technology, No.716 Research Institute of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), China Electronic Technology Group Corporation (CETC) LES Information System Co., Ltd. and other institutions, was held in Beijing from December 7 to 9, 2019.

The 120 contestants entering the final of the competition came from 16 military academies and six civilian universities across China. After three days of fierce competition, 48 individuals and 48 teams won prizes at the event. Li Bo from the Artillery and Air Defense Academy of the PLA Army won the championship for individuals, and Chen Yibo and Shao Zijun from the North University of China won championship in the group event.

Themed “Focusing on Military Intelligent Competition and Promoting Innovation of National Defense Education,” this year’s competition aimed to become a cradle for future military officers and attract more juveniles to participate in the national defense cause and grasp knowledge of military science and technology.

As a national public welfare event themed on national defense education, the 2019 National War Game Simulation Competition consisted of 13 provincial-level contest areas, and nearly 20,000 contestants from over 60 schools attended the event this year. Research institutes, both military and civilian, as well as some military and defense industrial enterprises provided strong guarantee for the technical support of the competition platform and the research and development of AI artificial agent.