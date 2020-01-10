China-Pakistan joint naval exercise concludes first phase activities

During the first phase of port training from 6th to 9th of January, the two navies conducted joint marine training. Marines from both sides trained on subjects of beach landing, and live-fire shooting of light weapons.On the destroyer Shah Jahan of Pakistani Navy (PN), Chinese service members watched the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill given by the Pakistani side, deeply impressed by their skillful cooperation and the simple-but-capable movements.
On the frigate Yuncheng of the PLA Navy (PLAN), Chinese seamen demonstrated the whole process of damage control drill including fire fighting, war injury rescue for their Pakistani peers.
At the Pakistan Naval Tactical School, the two sides held a seminar on the over-the-horizon target strike procedure and maritime interception operation.
In the meantime, the joint headquarters staff of both sides conducted command post exercise, discussing maritime training subjects and rules for the second phase.
The two navies also carried out sports activities such as basketball and football matches and tug-of-war games, presented souvenirs such as ship-caps and ship-emblems to each other, and held deck receptions.
"I think this exercise is an opportunity for both sides to learn from each other," said the executive director of the Pakistani side at a press conference on Jan. 8. “Chinese navy officers and soldiers have shown extremely high professional standards."
According to the plan, the second stage of "Sea Guardians-2020" takes maritime security cooperation as the theme, and has 16 subjects, including joint cruise, joint anti-submarine, air defense and anti-missile defense. "There are subjects in both traditional and non-traditional fields, which will greatly help improve the capability of the two navies to carry out diversified military tasks," said the commanding officer of the participating Chinese fleet.