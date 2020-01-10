China-Pakistan joint naval exercise concludes first phase activities

By Chen Guoquan and Li Guanmei KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan. 10 -- The port-training phase of the PN-PLAN Sea Guardians-2020 Bilateral Exercise wrapped up on Thursday. The Chinese-Pakistani composite fleet set sail from the Karachi Port to the scheduled exercise area in northern Arabian Sea for the second phase of live fire fleet drill on Friday morning. During the first phase of port training from 6th to 9th of January, the two navies conducted joint marine training. Marines from both sides trained on subjects of beach landing, and live-fire shooting of light weapons. On the destroyer Shah Jahan of Pakistani Navy (PN), Chinese service members watched the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill given by the Pakistani side, deeply impressed by their skillful cooperation and the simple-but-capable movements. On the destroyer Shah Jahan of Pakistani Navy (PN), Chinese service members watched the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill given by the Pakistani side, deeply impressed by their skillful cooperation and the simple-but-capable movements.

On the frigate Yuncheng of the PLA Navy (PLAN), Chinese seamen demonstrated the whole process of damage control drill including fire fighting, war injury rescue for their Pakistani peers.

At the Pakistan Naval Tactical School, the two sides held a seminar on the over-the-horizon target strike procedure and maritime interception operation.

In the meantime, the joint headquarters staff of both sides conducted command post exercise, discussing maritime training subjects and rules for the second phase.

The two navies also carried out sports activities such as basketball and football matches and tug-of-war games, presented souvenirs such as ship-caps and ship-emblems to each other, and held deck receptions.