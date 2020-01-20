Troops rush to quake-hit Kashgar in southwest Xinjiang for disaster relief

PAP soldiers are pitaching a tent for the affected people in quake-stricken Kashgar.(Photo from people.cn)

URUMQI, Jan. 20 -- A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Jiashi County in Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 9:27 p.m. on Jan.19, causing building damages and human injuries. After the earthquake, troops of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police (PAP), as well as the militia forces rushed to the quake-hit Kashgar for disaster rescue and relief.

The Jiashi Squadron assigned to the PAP Kashgar Detachment is the closest troop unit to the epicenter. Service members of the Jiashi Squadron were first dispatched to the severely affected Xikeerkule Town in Jiashi County with rescue tools and medical equipment. At the same time, the PAP Xinjiang Contingent sent professional rescue teams from Kashgar to the quake-stricken area for rescue.

At 11:00 p.m., various rescue teams from the PLA and the PAP arrived at the epicenter of the quake and immediately carried out on-site investigation and life searching.

As of press time, rescue forces from all sides are continuing to conduct house-to-house research and rescue, treat the injured people, clean up collapsed houses, and evacuate the affected people.