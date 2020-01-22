China starts 2020 military conscription of female soldiers

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has started this year's military recruitment of female soldiers, mainly among college students, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

China has changed its military conscription from once a year to twice a year, starting from 2020.

This year's first recruitment of female soldiers ends on Feb. 15, mainly targeting college graduates and students. The second will run from June 26 to Aug. 15, mainly recruiting female students with high school degrees or above.

Recruits will join the army on March 1 and Sept. 1 respectively.

The recruitment includes procedures of signing up, physical examination and political assessment. Family members of martyrs and soldiers would be given priority.