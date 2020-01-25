PLA logistics support troops join nation’s fight against new coronavirus pneumonia

BEIJING, Jan. 25 -- The PLA Joint Logistics Support Force (JLSF) held a teleconference on Wednesday to study and implement the important instructions of the CPC Central Committee, the Central Military Commission (CMC) and CMC Chairman Xi Jinping, make comprehensive deployment of prevention and control work of the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Lieut. Gen. Li Yong, commander of the Joint Logistics Support Force (JLSF), stressed when he addressed the teleconference that all JLSF units at all level, especially the joint logistics hospitals, disease control institutions and troops stationed in Hubei Province should be fully aware of the grim situation of the epidemic prevention and control, improve the pre-arranged planning, make joint efforts with civil forces, and according to the system of receiving and treating at fixed points, provide proper medical treatment to patients while paying attention to self safety protection.

Li also urged perfect emergency preparedness of personnel, materials, medicine and hospital beds, making unremitting efforts to win the “hard battle” of epidemic prevention and control.

Lieut. Gen. Xu Zhongbo, political commissar of the JLSF required the JLSF troop units at all levels should enhance publicity and instruction of the epidemic prevention and controlwork and intensify epidemic surveillance.

All units should strengthen information sharing to ensure effectiveness and fully implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures, Xu said.