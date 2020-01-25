Reinforcements sent to virus-hit city on holiday eve

Medical staff from the Army Medical University based in Chongqing head to Wuhan to fight the pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus there. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

On Friday night, the eve of the traditional Chinese Lunar New Year that features family reunions, medical staff from three military medical universities and their affiliated hospitals of the People's Liberation Army were headed to Wuhan to fight the pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus there.

Of them, 135 came from the Army Medical University based in Chongqing, who have divided themselves into two groups specifically for critical conditions and normal conditions.

Another 150 came from the Second Military Medical University in Shanghai. A short video clip online shows how they rushed to the flight amid heavy rainfall at the airport, one after one, carrying luggage on their backs.

According to local media in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, where the Air Force Medical University is located, a total of 95 doctors and nurses were on their way. A photo widely spread online shows them sworn in by a flag with the words "critical condition treatment team".

Before them, echoing the call of the Central Military Commission, the PLA already had mobilized 40 doctors and nurses from their hospitals in Wuhan to help in the joint fight against the outbreak.

On Thursday night, 24 medical staff members from Southern Medical University had already arrived in Wuhan to help. The university was previously the First Military Medical University and became a civil one in 2004. In 2003, it played a major role in the fight against SARS.

"As an experienced team that had won the battle against SARS, we are responsible for helping our people amid the new pneumonia", said the 24 in a joint application letter, which was posted online.

