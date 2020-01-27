Xi: Rely on people to win battle against epidemic

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China must rely on the people to win the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic, President Xi Jinping said Monday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to Party organizations, members and officials, asking them to unite the people in resolutely implementing the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi stressed keeping in mind the people's interests are the highest priority in the current arduous battle of prevention and control against the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Xi required them to firm up confidence, stay united and take scientific and targeted measures in epidemic prevention and control to allow the Party flag "fly high at the frontline of the battleground."

Party committees at all levels should make scientific and accurate judgments on the epidemic situation, Xi said, demanding unity in leadership, command and action in prevention and control work.

Xi asked Party organization officials, especially chief leaders, to always stay on the job, make commands at the frontline and shoulder their governance responsibilities.

Party organizations and members at the primary level should play the vanguard roles to broadly mobilize, organize and unite the people in joint prevention and control to fortify a strong defense by mass participation.

Party officials will be tested in this arduous battle, Xi said, urging Party committees at all levels to encourage Party members and officials to step out and bravely fight in the battle to see that they can stand the tests through their solid work.