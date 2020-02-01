Pakistan affirms support for China in fight against virus



File photo: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. [photo/IC]

Pakistan said on Friday it believes China has the ability to safeguard the safety and health of foreign personnel in its territory, and the Pakistani people will stand with the Chinese people during this difficult time.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi regarding the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia in China.

Noting the international community has lauded the measures taken by China to prevent and control the epidemic, Qureshi said Pakistan firmly opposes some forces creating fear and panic.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s efforts to contain the epidemic and is willing to provide assistance for China to fight the virus, he said, adding it will send aid to China with military aircraft in the near future.

Expressing his gratitude to China for taking care of Pakistani people in China as its own, he said Pakistan believes the Chinese people will definitely win the battle against the epidemic.

Wang noted there are nearly a thousand Pakistani citizens in Wuhan, and the Pakistani government has stated it has no intention to hastily evacuate them, which reflected its trust in the Chinese government.

China will continue to safeguard the safety and health of Pakistani people and provide them with all necessary assistance, Wang said.

The World Health Organization has emphasized China's measures to prevent and control the epidemic were timely and effective, and has called for no restrictions on China's trade and travel, Wang said.

However, he said, there are certain people who are anxious to instigate and see chaos. After the WHO gave professional advice, certain countries announced comprehensive travel bans on China, which takes advantages of others’ difficulties and is undesirable in international exchanges, he added.