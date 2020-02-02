PLA medical personnel to run new Wuhan hospital starting Monday

Zhou Xianwang, left, mayor of Wuhan, hands over the newly built Huoshenshan Hospital to military medics at a ceremony on Feb 2, 2020. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/China Daily]

Medical personnel from the People's Liberation Army will take over a newly-constructed hospital in Hubei province's Wuhan dedicated to novel coronavirus-caused pneumonia.

A total of 1,400 medical workers from the military will start on Monday receiving and treating patients infected with the highly contagious pneumonia at Huoshenshan Hospital, which was built in nine days and was formally delivered to the military on Sunday morning.

The move was approved by President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.