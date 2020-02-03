Local troops help transport and distribute living materials in Wuhan

The military trucks load living goods and materials at the distribution center in Hubei Province. (81.cn/Photo by Hong Peishu)

By Gao Hui, He Wutao and Hong Peishu

WUHAN, Feb. 2 --On February 2, the PLA troops stationed in China’s Hubei Province dispatched 50 military trucks to transport over 200 tons of living goods and materials from some distribution centers to major grocery stores in Wuhan to support the daily life of local residents.

It is reported that logistics distribution companies in Wuhan have not yet resumed operation and the manpower for market supply is insufficient due to the current epidemic situation. In order to guarantee the normal supply of living goods and provide fresh vegetables for Wuhan citizens during the epidemic prevention and control period, and at the request of the Wuhan Headquarters for the Control and Treatment of Pneumonia, the PLA Hubei Provincial Military Command coordinated the military units stationed in Hubei to establish a PLA Anti-epidemic Transportation Support Team to undertake some daily living goods and materials transportation support tasks in Wuhan.

The PLA Anti-epidemic Transportation Support Team was formed on the afternoon of February 1, including 130 military trucks and more than 260 military personnel selected from the PLA troops and military academies stationed in Hubei. From now on, the team will station on-site and dispatch trucks and personnel to support the distribution and transportation of living materials at various places in Wuhan according to the daily requirements of local distribution centers.

Personnel of the PLA Anti-epidemic Transportation Support Team load living goods and materials at the distribution center on Feb. 2, 2020.(81.cn/Photo by Hong Peishu)