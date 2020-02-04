Xi chairs leadership meeting on epidemic control

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday held a meeting on the prevention and control of pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting and made an important speech.

WORK IN FULL SWING

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi expressed respect to those fighting on the front line of the battle against the epidemic and extended greetings to patients and their families.

Xi said since the start of the outbreak the CPC Central Committee has attached great importance to the issue and led efforts from all sectors to push the prevention and control work into full swing.

Xi stressed the importance of securing success in that cause. The outcome of the epidemic prevention and control directly affects people's lives and health, the overall economic and social stability and the country's opening-up, he added.

Xi pointed out that the most crucial task for the moment is to execute the arrangements to the details and called for prompt and resolute actions in containing the spread of the epidemic.

Party committees and governments at all levels should firmly follow the unified command, coordination and arrangement of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said, urging strict enforcement of orders and prohibitions.

The epidemic prevention and control is not only a health issue but comprehensive work which requires all-round support, Xi said.

Xi also demanded resolute opposition against bureaucratism and the practice of formalities for formalities' sake in the prevention work.

Those who disobey the unified command or shirk off responsibilities will be punished, Xi said, adding that Party and government leaders supervising them would also be held accountable in severe cases.

REQUIREMENTS SET

The meeting stressed giving full attention to the prevention and control work in areas hard-hit by the virus.

Resources for treatment, prevention and protection must be sent to the front line of the battle against the epidemic and priority should be given to meet the needs of frontline medical staff and patients, according to the meeting.

Hubei Province, especially its capital city Wuhan, remained the top priority for the epidemic prevention and control work across the country, it added.

The meeting required strengthening the monitoring of the epidemic, gathering the patients together for treatment, and conducting home-based medical observation for all close contacts.

The meeting called for all-out efforts to treat the patients, ensure the supply of medical protection materials, improve the admission and survival rates, and reduce the infection and mortality rates.

It stressed stepping up scientific research to discover the source and transmission mechanism of the novel coronavirus and keep close track of virus mutation.

The need to safeguard economic and social order is emphasized, as well as the promotion of public education and communication.

Party committees and governments of all levels were urged to achieve the targets of economic and social development this year and fully support production resumption by enterprises while bringing the epidemic under control.

The meeting also required efforts to promote stable consumer spending and unleash the potential of emerging consumption to better meet people's need for a healthy life.

MAJOR TEST

"The outbreak is a major test of China's system and capacity for governance, and we must sum up the experience and draw a lesson from it," according to the meeting.

The meeting stressed improving the country's emergency management system and capacity of handling urgent, difficult, dangerous and important tasks.

An overhaul of environmental sanitation conditions should be conducted, the meeting said, calling for efforts to strengthen the areas of weakness in public health.

Resolute efforts should be made to crack down on illegal wildlife markets and trade to address major public health risks at the root.

The meeting underscored the need to systematically review the areas of weakness in the national reserve system, enhance reserve efficiency and capacity, and improve the production capacity for essential supplies.