Huoshenshan Hospital starts operation

Huoshenshan Hospital, a SARS treatment-model makeshift hospital in Wuhan, started admitting patients on Tuesday morning.

The first batch of 50 patients from three hospitals, including Wuchang Hospital and Hankou Hospital, has been transferred to the newly built hospital and the patients are undergoing treatment.

The hospital, built in 10 days, was formally delivered to military medics on Sunday morning.

Covering an area of 34,000 square meters, the hospital provides 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients who are gradually transferred to the hospital.

Military medical staff test facilities and make the bed at Huoshenshan Hospital in their final preparations before admitting patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, February, 3, 2020. /Xinhua Photo

Wuhan started building two makeshift hospitals, Leishenshan and Huoshenshan, for treating pneumonia patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

The construction of another makeshift hospital is underway. With a bedding capacity of 1,500, it is scheduled to be put into use on February 5 and take patients the next day.