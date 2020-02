Aircraft attached to the PLA Air Force Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team perform a somersault maneuver during the aviation open day activities featuring "Dream High in Aerospace" at the Aviation University of the PLA Air Force in Changchun city, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province on August 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Pan)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 -- In accordance with the consensus between China and Singapore, the Bayi Aerobatics Team assigned to the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will perform at the Singapore Airshow upon invitation from February 5 to 18, 2020.

A total of nine planes and 100-odd personnel from the Chinese PLA Air force will take part in the airshow, fully demonstrating the good military cooperation between the two militaries.