China issues new regulation on military organizational management

BEIJING, Feb. 7 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of Central Military Commission (CMC), signed an order to issue the newly revised Regulation on Management of Military Establishment and Organizational Structure (Trial). The new Regulation will enter into force from March 1, 2020.

The newly revised Regulation has a total of nine chapters, including 45 articles. Adapting to the new establishment and functions of the Chinese military after the reform, it clarifies the mechanism and the assignment of responsibilities, systematically and comprehensively illustrates the objectives, contents, procedures, as well as the implementation and supervision of the military organizational structure management, and thus forms comprehensive and cohesive institutional measures.

The new Regulation also strengthens supervision and accountability by proposing specific measures for review, overhaul, supervision and inspection, and accountability, in a bid to ensure that the management works are implemented without compromise.