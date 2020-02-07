Share same cloak and move forward together in fighting epidemic

By Ye Shuhong

The streets in Florence, Italy were crowded on February 2.

A Chinese young man was standing alone, black gauze over eyes and mask over mouth. The cardboard stood beside him read: “I am not a virus. I am a human being. Please do not discriminate against me.”

Passers-by stopped out of curiosity at first, then someone began to take photos with him, and then people started to hug him...

Although they did not know each other, the photos and hugs showed the warmth of human nature and the power of human empathy.

China is fighting the epidemic. Looking around the globe, although some individuals hit China and incited fear and discrimination, more kind people have encouraged and supported the Chinese people, passing the warmth of supporting.

"Lands apart, sky shared."This phrase was written in block letter on the box of medical supplies donated by Japan. Deep in the cultural roots is the "family" feelings of the global village.

"Why did you say that there's nothing to wear? I will take my own cloak for you to share."Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif quoted the lines from "Book of Songs" on social media, stating that "Iran stands firmly with China whenever and wherever it is" to express the sentiment of the joint fight against the epidemic.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the WHO's emergency committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. /Reuters Photo

"Go, Wuhan! Go!" The night sky of Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital and Dubai lit up "China Red", expressing "support for Wuhan and the Chinese people around the world."

"Let me gently hold your face and wipe your tears..." The teachers and students of Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia sang the Chinese song Let the World Be Full of Love, and used the voice to pray for the Chinese people who are fighting the epidemic...

Facing the epidemic, nearly one hundred dignitaries and heads of international organizations from dozens of countries have expressed sincere condolences to the Chinese people, and highly appreciated and supported China's efforts to fight the epidemic. Materials from the Republic of Korea, Japan, Pakistan and other countries have arrived in China, and more medical and epidemic prevention materials are also on the way...

It is said that people share the same mind and minds share the same idea. At difficult times, tangible epidemic prevention supplies, or intangible spiritual support of people from different countries bring together a flood of goodwill. The concrete action interprets "no one is an island", human beings are a community of shared destiny.

In the face of the epidemic, the Chinese government, in a highly responsible manner towards its own people and the entire human race, has strengthened international cooperation while strictly controlling the epidemic, making great contributions to regional and global public health security.

China has the confidence and capability to win this fight, so does the world believe in China. An article by the Spanish Politica-China website pointed out that China's institutional advantages of pooling national strength to carry out major undertakings have been fully demonstrated in the battle against the epidemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), emphasized that the measures taken by China will effectively control and eventually overcome the epidemic.

Faced with a collective threat to health security, "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself". The unity and cooperation among all countries is the only way to overcome the epidemic. As the UN Secretary-General António Guterres called, the international community should unite to avoid discrimination.

Share the same cloak and move forward together. With the help from the people of different countries, China, with its determination, will defeat the epidemic. China's sacrifices and contributions to global well-being, and the shared responsibilities of all countries in coping with this crisis, will certainly be remembered by history.