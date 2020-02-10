Xenophobia harms global fight against coronavirus: Chinese ambassador to U.S.

Screenshot from CBS Face the Nation.

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai warns xenophobia will harm the joint effort between China and the United States to fight the coronavirus. He made the remarks on a TV interview with American broadcaster Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS).

Last week, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R.- Ark) suggested that Chinese officials misled the public on the origins of the coronavirus saying it may have come from China’s biological warfare program, citing sources from U.S. intelligence.

Cui slammed the accusation, saying it is "very harmful to stir up suspicions, rumors and spread them to other people."

He argued if we base our analysis on rumors, there are also groundless speculation that the virus comes from U.S. military labs.

"How can we believe in these crazy things? I think it's totally crazy," the ambassador said.

He added scientists around the world are still working to track down the source of the virus, saying initial research indicates it may come from certain animals.

Cui said China welcomes American experts to join the medical group assembled by the World Health Organization. Some American media accused Beijing of "ignoring" the U.S. offer of assistance, which Cui denies.

"I'm sure they are going to China very soon," Cui told the news host.

Cui stressed that misinformation and racial discrimination will harm the cooperation between China and the U.S.

Last week, Cui said that while the world is fighting the coronavirus, people should also guard against "political virus” that prevents China and the U.S. to join hands in combating global challenges.