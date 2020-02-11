Military hospital launches 5G teleconsultation to support Wuhan's epidemic battle

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing-based Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) General Hospital carried out 5G teleconsultation services Sunday with Huoshenshan Hospital, a recently built makeshift hospital in Wuhan, to battle the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak.

The teleconsultation also marks the launching of the teleconsultation system between the two hospitals.

Supported by the 5G network, the system enables doctors in Beijing to establish real-time communications with those in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province.

Experts of the Chinese PLA General Hospital will be kept on standby to offer high-quality medical services to patients in Wuhan, the hospital said.