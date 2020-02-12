Xi says nation can win total victory in NCP fight



President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has his temperature taken while inspecting novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at the Anhuali community center in Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Monday. JU PENG / XINHUA



President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has the confidence and capability to secure full victory in the battle against the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak while also completing its socioeconomic tasks.

He made the remarks while speaking over the phone with Indonesian President Joko Wi­dodo.

Xi said he is confident that China will become even stronger and more prosperous after winning the fight against the epidemic.

In a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday evening, Xi said that since the start of the NCP outbreak, all of the Chinese people have united to make all-out efforts and take the most comprehensive and rigorous measures to prevent and control the contagion.

The country has launched a people's war against NCP, Xi said, adding that the measures China has taken have produced positive results.

Depending on the concerted efforts of the Chinese people, the advantage of the country's system that enables it to pool all available resources to deal with major problems, the strong material and technological support as well as abundant experience in responding to the contagion, China will win the battle to control the epidemic, he said.

Beijing has actively worked with the international community to deal with the epidemic, and has called on countries around the world to make united efforts in a rational way.

United States President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have expressed their support for China's efforts to fight the epidemic while talking with Xi over the phone.

Other leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un, also expressed faith in their letters to Xi that under his leadership, the Chinese government and people have the capability to curb the spread of the virus.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen visited China on Feb 5 and had a meeting with Xi in Beijing to demonstrate his full support for China in the fight against the virus.