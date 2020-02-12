UN military adviser speaks highly of China's peacekeeping capability

The first batch of 240 officers and soldiers from the 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) sets out on November 19 for a 12-month peacekeeping mission there. (Photo by Jiao Xiaochen, Zhou Junfeng,Jiang Hongyang)

By Yu Donghai and Chen Kaikai

JUBA, South Sudan, Feb. 10 -- Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey, military adviser of the United Nations Secretary-General, visited the camp of the 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) and spoke highly of their peacekeeping capability on February 10, local time.

Lt. Gen. Loitey viewed the exhibition board and the display of weapons and equipment. Later in the duty room, Lt. Gen. Loitey gave thumbs up to the construction of the Chinese infantry battalion and said: "You are professional and highly motivated. I am sure you will become one of the key forces for maintaining peace in South Sudan."

Lt. Gen. Loitey also expressed concern and sympathy for the current novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) outbreak in China and praised the Chinese government’s rapid response.

Since its deployment to the mission area more than two months ago, the 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) has completed patrols in weapons exclusion zone and the city, comprehensive UN defense exercises, and six UN armed escort tasks as well.

Colonel Han Tao, commander of the 6th Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba), said that Sudan is in the critical period of the peace process and the Chinese peacekeepers have been maintaining combat readiness at all times to ensure effective response to various emergencies.